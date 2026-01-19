United Aircraft is to display its import-substituted Yakovlev SJ-100 and the new Ilyushin Il-114-300 internationally for the first time, at the upcoming Wings India 2026 show in Hyderabad.

The SJ-100 – featuring a Russian-sourced cabin interior for serial production – will feature alongside the Il-114-300, which will also have a fitted passenger cabin and will participate in the flight programme.

United Aircraft claims regional airlines have shown “significant interest” in the company’s aircraft and demonstrations of both types to “local aviation industry specialists” are planned during the show, supported by Russia’s trade mission to India.

The SJ-100 will carry a special livery with “elements” of the Indian national flag, it adds. United Aircraft first flew the production-example SJ-100, which is powered by Aviadvigatel PD-8 engines, in September last year.

“India is one of Russia’s strategic partners,” says Russian state technology firm Rostec. “Our combat aircraft are traditionally in demand, but our civil aviation industry also has great potential.”

Rostec highlights the Indian government’s ‘UDAN’ connectivity scheme – launched a decade ago – intended to make air travel more accessible to citizens.

“This paves the way for the commercial success of the SJ-100 and Il-114-300 in the local market,” it adds.

Wings India 2026 will take place from 28-31 January.