The robots are coming! Well, not quite, but the prospect of sharing the flightdeck with artificial intelligence (AI) co-pilots has sparked a lively debate within the aviation industry. Will these AI systems be allies, enhancing safety and efficiency, or foes, threatening pilot jobs and potentially compromising safety through over-reliance?

AI holds immense promise to revolutionise the flightdeck. Imagine a tireless partner continuously monitoring the vast amounts of data available on an aircraft, from engine readings and weather radar to air traffic control updates.

Providing a real-time, in-depth picture of the aircraft and its surroundings – both immediate and further away – would be a game-changer, massively enhancing situational awareness, particularly in challenging conditions.

Autonomous systems can also significantly alleviate pilot workload, taking on routine tasks and freeing up pilots to focus on strategy, decision making, and passenger safety. This translates to reduced pilot fatigue, a significant factor in aviation safety risk management.

But the utility of an AI co-pilot potentially goes beyond simply data monitoring and task automation: vast datasets could be combed and analysed to suggest optimal courses of action. For instance, an AI-driven system could recommend alternative landing routes due to challenging weather or suggest more fuel-efficient flightpaths, empowering pilots to make informed decisions and subsequent possible judgment calls, especially when under pressure or in time-critical scenarios.

The key to successful integration of AI co-pilots will lie in fostering a collaborative environment, not a competitive one. Synergy is the name of the game. It is about augmentation, not substitution: after all, human judgment and experience remain irreplaceable. Pilots will retain ultimate control, making critical decisions based on AI insights and real-time information. Clear communication protocols and well-defined roles are essential for seamless teamwork, ensuring the strengths of both intelligences – human and artificial – are maximised.

Nonetheless, the potential for job displacement of pilots is a major concern. However, the industry is unlikely to witness a mass exodus. AI co-pilots are more likely to create new opportunities – differently skilled jobs, perhaps – for flightcrew that can effectively collaborate with these systems. Training programmes need adaptation to equip pilots with the competencies necessary to navigate this changing and challenging landscape.

Worries about over-reliance on AI systems also remain. Accidents involving self-driving cars have often happened at the intersection of man and machine control and the interaction, or otherwise between the two.

Pilots must maintain proficiency in manual flying skills and independent decision-making. Regular simulator training and clear protocols for switching between manual and AI-assisted flight are crucial to mitigate this risk.

While the fear of a rogue AI taking over control might make for thrilling movies, the real ethical concerns surrounding AI co-pilots lie in subtler areas like data bias. If we imagine an AI trained on historical flight data that primarily features veteran male pilots, this dataset might undervalue the skills and decision-making of female pilots or pilots from different backgrounds. That biased training data can then lead to skewed recommendations from the AI, a potential safety risk.

Maintaining transparency throughout the development process will be vital to ensuring that pilots view the system as trustworthy and robust. Privacy concerns related to the collection of pilot performance data must also be addressed.

These concerns are not dealbreakers – they are challenges to overcome and will help to ensure AI co-pilots become valuable partners, not just powerful tools.

By embracing innovation while addressing ethical considerations, we can ensure that humans and AI work together to create a future of safe, efficient, and remarkable air travel experiences.

Captain Fahad ibne Masood is a former Pakistan air force fighter pilot who now consults on aviation safety risk management as well as advanced air mobility and is an advocate for the greater use of AI in the cockpit.