Siberian aerospace research institute SibNIA has carried out the first test flight of a Yakovlev Yak-40 fitted with the UZGA VK-800 engine.

The Novosibirsk-based institute says the flight is to support the progress of the engine – intended for the UZGA LMS-901 utility aircraft, and other types – towards certification testing.

“Tests are being conducted to evaluate the characteristics and reliability of the new engine in real flight conditions,” it adds.

UZGA says the aircraft flew for just over 15min, at low altitudes of up to 700m (2,300ft) and speeds of around 180kt.

“The engine worked steadily at all stages of taxiing, take-off, flight and landing,” it states.

“Based on the results of the first test flight, the VK-800 engine demonstrated stable operation, all systems worked normally.”

The VK-800 features a single-stage compressor and two-stage turbine.

UZGA is aiming the powerplant not only at the LMS-901 but also the proposed twin-engined LMS-192 Osvey and the UTS-800 trainer.