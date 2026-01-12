South African regional carrier Airlink has acquired a pair of Embraer 190s sold to the airline by lessor TrueNoord.

Airlink, already an operator of E-Jet family aircraft, is planning to use the airframes and their GE Aerospace CF34 engines as a source of spares.

“Securing these aircraft is a strategic move to safeguard the reliability of our Embraer fleet,” says chief executive de Villiers Engelbrecht.

“By acquiring additional engines and components, we can mitigate the impact of global supply chain disruptions and maintain the high standards of service our customers expect.”

TrueNoord says the aircraft were delivered to the airline in December.

It adds that the aircraft had previously been leased by US operator Breeze, which supported the transaction process.

TrueNoord chief commercial officer Richard Jacobs says the collaboration enabled the sale to be finalised “in a timely, streamlined and efficient manner”, and reflects the company’s “agility in remarketing assets”.

Airlink is modernising its fleet with the introduction of Embraer 195-E2 twinjets, leased through Azorra. The E2 models are powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1900 engines.