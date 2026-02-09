Cuban authorities have formally notified that the island nation’s main airport has run out of aviation fuel.

Havana airport has issued a NOTAM effective 10 February which states that Jet A-1 fuel is “not available”.

The NOTAM remains provisionally in effect until 11 March.

Air Canada has opted to suspend its services to Cuba, effective immediately, given the fuel shortage.

The carrier flies to four destinations in the country from Toronto and Montreal.

It says it will operate a number of empty flights in order to repatriate some 3,000 passengers – tankering fuel or making technical stops in order to complete the round trips.

“Air Canada will continue to monitor the situation to determine an appropriate restart of normal service to Cuba at a future date,” it adds.

Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel, during a recent meeting of the country’s ministerial council, stated: “I am more convinced than ever that we will overcome this situation.

“Life has shown us…that there will always be solutions to problems, however complex they may be.”

The council has been evaluating various measures to address the fuel shortage, which is affecting various sectors, and which the government blames on a US energy blockade. These measures include adjusting public transport services.

“Cuba will not stop, Cuba will not be stopped, nobody will stop us,” said prime minister Manuel Marrero Cruz during the meeting.