Russian authorities have put Moscow Domodedovo up for auction, after the facility was seized by the government during a legal tussle with its previous owners.

According to the RTS-Tender electronic platform, the auction comprises the entire authorised capital of DME Holding and other organisations linked to managing the airport.

The starting price, it adds, is around Rb132.3 billion ($1.68 billion).

Bids will be accepted from 13 to 19 January, with the auction taking place on 20 January.

Domodedovo had surpassed rival Moscow Sheremetyevo as Russia’s busiest airport for a period of several years, but has since slipped down the ranks.

It had been managed by operator East Line Group, founded by Dmitry Kamenshchik.

But Kamenshchik has been involved with legal struggles with the government, not least over reported concerns that he holds foreign passports while controlling a Russian strategic asset.

Russia’s general prosecutor stated last October that the airport was seized as allegations emerged that more than Rb3 billion – from taxes, fees and other obligations – was owed to the state.

It added that lawsuits had been filed against Kamenshchik and others for recovery of sums involved.