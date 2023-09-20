Boeing has received an exemption allowing the Federal Aviation Administration to certificate the 737 Max 7 even though the type’s stall-management system fails to meet certain certification requirements.

The FAA on 19 September approved an exemption relating to lightning and radiation rules, allowing Boeing to proceed with the Max 7’s certification without first addressing non-compliance of the type’s “stall management yaw damper” (SMYD) system.

The approval requires Max 7s have an SMYD software update by 1 March 2027.

Boeing says it does not expect other Max models will need the update, though regulatory documents suggest that other models may need updates.

The SMYD is a critical hardware and software system that contributes data to the Max’ stall warning system. Boeing intends to develop a certification-compliant SMYD as part of its certification work on the 737 Max 10, and to roll those updates into the other variants, documents say.

Boeing’s latest schedule calls for it to achieve the Max 7’s certification this year, followed by the Max 10’s next year.

“Boeing sought approval from the FAA to certify the [Max 7] with an updated stall management yaw damper based on the unit’s well-established safety record,” the company says. “Boeing has made minor software updates to the SMYD that reflect the [Max 7’s] shorter fuselage.”

The FAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Boeing’s 737 Max development chief project engineer Gary Hamatani raised the issue in a 29 June letter to the FAA.

He said Boeing had tweaked the Max 7’s SMYD software “to address model-specific updates to stall warning, stall identification schedule, yaw damper filter and schedule coefficients, and gain schedules”.

Only later did the company discover the system “was not compliant” with certification rules requiring critical components be capable of operating despite being struck by lightning or affected by radiation, Hamatani’s letter said.

He insisted the Max 7’s SMYD is still absolutely safe, saying it shares the same hardware as SMYDs on other Max and 737NG models and has only small software changes.

“Boeing affirms that the update to the… software has no impact to safety,” Hamatani told the FAA. “This exemption will facilitate the earlier entry into service of the [737 Max 7], which reduces short-term operational costs and leads to greater operational capability, benefiting the travelling public.”

Boeing proposed completing “additional certification activity” on the SMYD “as part of the [Max 10’s] certification project, saying, “The changes will then be applied to all other 737 Max models, including the [Max 7]”.

During the FAA’s review, Boeing told the agency that lightning- or radiation-induced SMYD failures could trigger “rudder oscillation”. The FAA calls that condition a “catastrophic failure” that “could trigger a hard-over condition and exceed structural limit loads “.

Still, the FAA agrees that the risk is minimal.

“The SMYD failure scenario has been assessed by Boeing as not a practical possibility,” the agency’s 19 September approval says. “The FAA concurs with this assessment.”

In signing off, the agency requires Boeing by 1 August 2025 submit to the FAA a service bulletin laying out SMYD retrofits that will make in-service 737 Max compliant with rules.

After 1 March 2027, airlines will be prohibited from operating 737 Max 7s lacking the updates, and Boeing will need to have incorporated the changes into its production process.

The FAA does not immediately address the question about impacts to other Max models.