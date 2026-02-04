Kazakhstan’s Air Astana has named Portuguese carrier TAP’s Goncalo Pires as chief financial officer.

Pires, who has held the corresponding post at TAP since 2021, will take up his new position on 1 March.

He will succeed Ibrahim Canliel, who is set to become the chief executive of Air Astana, following the retirement of long-serving head Peter Foster.

Air Astana credits Pires with implementing TAP’s restructuring plan, in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as digitalisation initiatives.

“[He] has the right background to support Air Astana’s evolution and to capitalise on the growth opportunities in our markets,” says Foster.

Air Astana operates 62 aircraft, a fleet shared between its mainline operation and its budget carrier FlyArystan.