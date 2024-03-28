In the latest episode – sponsored by Panasonic Avionics – Graham and Lewis discuss the impact of the recently announced changes at the top of Boeing, which came after several airlines voiced concerns about aspects of the airframer’s management.

They then look back to the Airlines for Europe (A4E) meeting in Brussels, examining the issues on which the region’s largest carriers have a united voice.

Music credit: Tea K Pea “highabove”/Creative Commons.

