Newly-established wet-lease carrier Avion Express Brasil has introduced a second Airbus A320 to its fleet, although it has revised down its initial ambitious fleet target.

Avion Express Brasil, which obtained its air operator’s certificate last year, had indicated that it would deploy up to 10 A320s by the end of 2025.

But the airline’s chief, Esteban Jauregui Lorda, says the company’s goal for 2026 is to “grow the fleet to five aircraft”.

“Expanding our fleet was part of our plan from the beginning of the year,” he says. “A growing fleet demonstrates our credibility and serious commitment to the Brazilian market.”

Avion Express Brasil has signed a long-term wet-lease agreement with Argentinean carrier Flybondi, stating that this marks a “strong start” to its Latin American operations.

Avion Express is part of Avia Solutions Group, which has been undergoing a period of upheaval and re-organisation including the divestment of its SmartLynx operation.

The company has been planning to consolidate European air operator’s certificates while continuing to expand into Asian and Latin American markets to balance seasonal demand.

“Brazil’s aviation sector continues to experience robust growth, driven by rising passenger demand and the need for flexible capacity solutions, and we are fully prepared to meet that demand,” insists Jauregui Lorda.

Avion Express Brasil had previously planned to have 25 aircraft by 2027-28 to meet forecast Latin American demand.

Its second A320 was registered in Brazil during December, the company says, transferred from a European AOC of Avion Express – which has around 50 A320-family jets.