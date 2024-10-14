EasyJet has named Jan De Raeymaeker as its new chief financial officer in succession to Kenton Jarvis, who takes the helm of the UK low-cost carrier next year.

De Reaymaeker is CFO of Brussels-based European rail freight operator Lineas, a position he has held since May 2019. His previous roles include a six year stint as CFO of Lufthansa Group carrier Brussels Airlines.

He will take up his new role with EasyJet from 20 January 2025.

EasyJet chief executive-designate Jarvis says: ”Jan brings with him a deep knowledge of the transport and airline sector, which we believe will be of significant benefit to EasyJet going forward, and his financial and commercial acumen will be critical as we continue to build towards the delivery of our medium term targets.”

Jarvis, who has been EasyJet finance head since February 2021, will become chief executive of the airline from the start of next year as Johan Lundgren steps down after nearly seven years in the role.