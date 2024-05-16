EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren is to step down early next year after seven years at the helm of the UK low-cost carrier, to be succeeded by chief financial officer Kenton Jarvis.

Lundgren has been chief executive of the carrier since December 2017 and will leave the airline “early in 2025”.

EasyJet chair Stephen Hester flags Lundgren’s contribution in steering the company through the pandemic, as well as ”setting up a clear strategy and strong execution plan” for the company. ”There is good positive momentum and Johan will be with us to close out the current year which we hope will be another one of strong progress,” he says

Jarvis joined EasyJet in February 2021 from UK tour company TUI, most latterly serving as chief executive of its aviation division.

“I am delighted to have been appointed the next CEO of EasyJet and thank the board and my colleagues for their trust and confidence,” he says. ”I am a huge believer in the future for our airline, which is powered by the talents and enthusiasm of our front line staff.”

EasyJet announced the succession as it today confirmed a slight reduction in its headline pre-tax loss to £350 million ($442 million) for its traditionally loss-making first half to March.