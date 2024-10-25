November 7 2024 at 3pm London

This webinar is exclusively sponsored by The Weather Company. Artificial intelligence has been used in aviation weather forecasting and decision support since the 1980s. Yet, it’s recent breakthroughs in AI methodologies and computational power that are ushering in a transformative era. Our latest webinar How AI is revolutionizing aviation weather, takes place at 3pm GMT on November 7 2024. Join us for our live webinar where we will delve into the evolution of AI methods in aviation weather—from historical applications to cutting-edge advancements reshaping the field. This webinar is free to attend. Book your place here.