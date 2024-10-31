Spirit Airlines plans to furlough a further 330 pilots early next year as it navigates a period of severe financial turbulence. 

Miramar, Florida-based Spirit said on 31 October that the furloughs – effective on 31 January – come amid broad “cost-savings initiatives, including a reduction in workforce, as part of our comprehensive plan to return to profitability”. 

“These decisions are never made lightly, and we are committed to treating all affected team members with the utmost care and respect during this process,” Spirit says. 

52071725950_18d1c3371f_o

Source: Pittsburgh International airport

Spirit Airlines is further culling its pilot workforce as part of broader cost-cutting plan as it seeks to return to profitability 

The latest series of pilot furloughs comes after Spirit disclosed in August that it was deferring deliveries of new Airbus jets, furloughing about 240 pilots and downgrading 100 captains to first officers. The carrier also started offering unpaid time off to flight attendants and suspended new flight crew recruiting, among other cost-cutting measures. 

More recently, Spirit reached an agreement to sell 23 of its older Airbus A320-family jets to GA Telesis, boosting its liquidity by about $225 million. And the carrier has been trimming unprofitable routes from its network, resulting in drastically reduced passenger capacity in the months ahead. 

The company is expecting a 20% year-on-year capacity decrease in the fourth quarter, and for its capacity to be down in the “mid-teens” percentage range year on year for 2025.

Spirit says it has identified $80 million in annual cost reductions that it plans to implement early next year, driven “primarily by a reduction in workforce commensurate with the company’s expected flight volume”. 

Spirit employed 3,561 pilots at the end of 2023. 

Amid Spirit’s financial difficulties, the carrier is reportedly considering revisiting a potential acquisition by Frontier Airlines, and airline analysts say financial restructuring through bankruptcy may also be an option.

Howard Hardee is Americas aviation reporter for FlightGlobal.com and Flight International magazine, covering major and regional airlines in North America and low-emissions initiatives throughout the industry. He formerly covered politics for journalism nonprofit Wisconsin Watch and has written about science, music, travel and forestry as a freelancer for dozens of blogs, newspapers and magazines.View full Profile

More from Howard Hardee

Topics