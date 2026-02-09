Egyptian flag-carrier EgyptAir has received the first of 16 Airbus A350-900s ordered by the airline.

The carrier signed for 10 of the type at the Dubai air show in 2023, and followed up with an agreement for six more last year.

It will become the first operator of the twinjets in North Africa.

The airline has configured the A350 with 340 seats in two classes, including 30 in the business cabin.

At the time of the order it expected to start taking delivery in 2025.

EgyptAir intends to deploy the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-powered aircraft on routes from Cairo to the US West Coast as well as northern Asia.