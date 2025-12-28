Taiwanese carrier EVA Air’s board has approved the purchase of four Boeing 787-9s, as well as measures relating to its Boeing 777-300ER fleet.

The board approved the 787 transaction on 26 December, valuing the agreement at up to $1.94 billion.

EVA Air’s brief statement to the Taiwan stock exchange confirming the decision does not identify delivery dates.

No engine selection is listed but the carrier uses both Rolls-Royce Trent 1000s and GE Aerospace GEnx powerplants on its 787 fleet.

EVA Air has separately approved the renewal of lease contracts on four 777-300ERs, although it says the transaction terms are still being finalised.

The airline is also to upgrade the cabins of six 777-300ERs.

It indicates that Safran Seats, Recaro Aircraft Seating, Elevate Aircraft Seating, and Panasonic Avionics are partners in the refurbishment programme, and values the transaction at up to $152 million.