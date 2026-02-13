Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways has managed to double its full-year net profit, as it prepares to start receiving the remainder of its ordered Airbus A320neo-family jets.

The airline ordered 28 aircraft – a combination of 20 A320neos and eight A321neos – in February 2022.

It took the first pair of A320neos in September of the same year, through a lease from CDB Aviation, but still has 26 single-aisle jets in its backlog.

Jazeera says, in its full-year financial statement, that it plans to introduce three of these 26 aircraft over the course of 2026.

The airline adds that it is undergoing a “fleet optimisation” which includes transitioning to 180-seat configurations to “further strengthen unit economics”. CDB had stated that its A320neos were fitted with 174 economy seats.

Jazeera intends upgrades to its dedicated Terminal 5 at Kuwait City to support increased passenger demand. It has also recently been selected to set up a charter airline in Saudi Arabia.

“Delivering our highest-ever profit while operating in a complex and dynamic environment underscores the resilience of the airline and the effectiveness of our long-term strategy,” says chair Marwan Boodai.

Jazeera’s net profit for the 12 months to 31 December 2025 reached KD21.8 million ($71 million), more than twice the figure of the previous year.

The carrier attributes this performance to sustained demand and cost discipline.

Revenues for the year climbed by 4.6% to KD218 million – as passenger numbers lifted by 2.2% to more than 5 million – while the airline managed to keep operating cots flat at KD184 million. The airline also turned in a better fourth-quarter performance, cutting net losses by 70% to KD1.2 million.

Jazeera’s founding shareholders disclosed towards the end of last year that they were proposing to take over the entirety of the airline’s share capital.