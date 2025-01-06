Kenya Airways has been cleared to resume trading on the Nairobi securities exchange, more than four years after its shares were suspended.

The exchange has notified that the suspension has been lifted, effective 5 January.

This follows the airline’s “recent performance which saw the company record a profit after tax”, says the exchange.

It also mentions the withdrawal of legislation drawn up in 2020 which sought to create a framework under which the carrier would be nationalised.

This National Aviation Management bill envisioned establishing a holding corporation for entities including Kenya Airways and the Kenya Airports Authority.

Its intention was to address the financial burden on Kenya Airways – increased debt and annual losses – which were obstructing its competitive potential.

Kenya Airways disclosed in August last year that it had achieved a post-tax profit for the half-year to 30 June 2024 – its first for more than 10 years.

It attributed the performance improvement to its Project Kifaru turnaround plan.

Chair Michael Joseph had stated at the time that the company was “committed” to completing a capital restructuring plan to reduce leverage and increase liquidity.

“This will provide Kenya Airways with a stronger foundation for long-term growth and stability,” he added.

Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority has approved the lifting of the airline’s suspension, says the securities exchange.