KLM is to recruit a new chief operating officer after Maarten Stienen opted to step down in May this year.

Stienen’s decision follows changes within the organisation of the Dutch carrier, which has just approved a second four-year term for chief executive Marjan Rintel.

KLM says the changes “impact the management of operations” and Stienen – who has been with the airline for 28 years, and held his current post since August 2022 – has indicated that he “does not aspire to a second term”.

The carrier is to appoint a new chief operating officer.

KLM states that, following Rintel’s confirmed continuation as the airline’s head, it will “accelerate” its transformation effort.

“The structure and governance of the organisation will be adjusted to meet this ambition and to make KLM both stronger and future-proof,” it adds.

Rintel says the carrier must have a “solid operational and financial foundation”.

“We will take structural measures to simplify our organisation, improve our operation, increase our revenue, and reduce our costs,” she says, adding that she – and the management board – will be “more directly involved in overseeing the operation”.

Chair Wiebe Draijer states that KLM is still facing “significant” challenges but the board “fully supports” Rintel’s initiatives for governance changes to drive structural improvements in results.