Thai Airways International has received the first of 32 Airbus A321neos, which it will deploy on regional routes in Asia.

The aircraft, registered HS-TOA, is also the first of 10 examples under an operating lease agreement with lessor AerCap. Thai received the aircraft on 25 December, following a delivery flight from Airbus’ Hamburg delivery centre.

The A321neo, which is powered by a pair of CFM International Leap-1A engines, will enter commercial service on 22 January, operating the Bangkok-Singapore route.

The Star Alliance operator had previously disclosed plans to operate the A321neo on flights to Delhi and Phuket as well.

The twinjets seat 175 passengers in a two-class configuration and are fitted with Thompson Vantage full-flat business-class and Recaro economy-class seats.

Airline chief Chai Eamsiri states: “The delivery of our first A321neo demonstrates Thai’s commitment to strengthening our fleet capabilities and network strategy to enhance service potential and support continued growth in the Asia-Pacific market.”