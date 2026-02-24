UK leisure carrier Jet2 has completed a winglet retrofit on its Boeing 737-800 fleet, a programme that covers 74 aircraft.

The airline has spent two years fitting the split-scimitar winglets – developed by Aviation Partners Boeing – on the twinjets.

Jet2 claims the installations will cut its annual fuel burn by more than 11 million litres.

“This multi-million pound investment in our fleet is the latest demonstration of our firm commitment to taking tangible actions that reduce our environmental impacts,” says sustainability director David Neill.

Jet2 is undergoing a fleet modernisation which includes introduction of 155 Airbus A321neos – a decision which, it says, also contributes to reducing the airline’s carbon emissions.

It is implementing a transition plan based on existing technology which aims to cut emissions per revenue passenger-kilometre to 43.5g in 2035 – a 35% reduction on the figure of 67g in 2019.