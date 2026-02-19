Vietnam Airlines has finalised its orders for 50 Boeing 737 Max 8s, becoming the narrowbody’s newest customer.

The deal, announced during a state visit by Vietnamese leader To Lam to the USA, is valued at $8.1 billion according to listed pricing, says Vietnam Airlines.

Boeing adds that the order was previously listed as undisclosed.

Deliveries of the new aircraft will commence 2030 through 2032. The expansion takes Vietnam Airlines’ fleet to over 150 aircraft by 2030.

The SkyTeam operator says it intends to deploy the 737s on domestic and short-haul international routes.

“Over the next five years, Vietnam Airlines targets sustained double-digit average annual growth across key operating indicators, in line with the robust expansion of Vietnam’s aviation market,” the carrier states.

Separately, Vietnam Airlines says it is in talks with Boeing over a potential widebody order – valued at around $12 billion and covering 30 aircraft – to support its international network development strategy.

Vietnam Airlines currently operates 17 787s, comprising -9s and the larger -10s.

The 737 commitment was first disclosed on the sidelines of a state visit by former US president Joe Biden to Vietnam in 2023. At the time the airline had signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the airframer for up to 50 737 Max jets.

In November 2024, Vietnam Airlines chief Le Long Ha said the carrier was in the market for 50 new narrowbody jets, adding that its subsequent tender “would be open to all manufacturers”.