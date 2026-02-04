Embraer has rolled out the first C-390 tactical transport due for the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF).

The company says the aircraft “has reached the final stage of its assembly process” and is set to embark on production flights. Following this, systems specific to the ROKAF will be integrated.

In late 2023 Seoul ordered three C-390s under its Large Transport Aircraft (LTA-II) requirement, marking the twin-engined transport’s first sale in the Asia-Pacific.

“The progress of [South Korea’s] first C-390 Millennium demonstrates both the efficiency and maturity of our production line and the strength of our partnership with DAPA, ROKAF and our Korean suppliers,” said Embraer defence head Bosco da Costa Junior.

“This aircraft represents advanced multi-mission capabilities and reliability backed by engineering excellence for ROKAF. Additionally, industrial cooperation with Korea is advancing very well and strengthening our global supply chain as we scale up our C-390 production to support global customers.”

In October 2025, Embraer and South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) agreed to explore a broader industrial partnership based on the C-390 acquisition

The Brazilian airframer announced the C-390 rollout at the Singapore air show, where the company is displaying a KC-390 in the static park.

The company also used the show to confirm that Manila is the previously undisclosed customer behind an order for six Super Tucano light attack aircraft announced in late 2024. This corroborates comments from Philiippine officials about the order.

The new aircraft will add to the Philippine air force’s existing inventory of six Super Tucanos.