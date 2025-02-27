After several years of delays, GE Aerospace has received certification from the Federal Aviation Administration for its Catalyst turboprop, the engine that powers Beechcraft’s in-certification Denali single-prop.

The engine maker received the regulatory sign off for the 1,200-1,400shp (895-1,044kW) powerplant, produced by GE’s Czech-based Avio Aero division, after completing more than 8,000h of engine tests, GE Aerospace said on 27 February.

“Catalyst has been through a rigorous certification and testing process. We are pleased with the performance of the engine throughout its ground and flight-test campaigns, and we remain fully focused on supporting Textron Aviation as they complete the certification process and prepare for entry into service of the Beechcraft Denali,” says Avio Aero’s Catalyst programme general manager Paul Corkery.

The engine maker calls Catalyst “the first new centreline, clean-sheet advanced turboprop for the 21st century, and the first turboprop engine to be certificated to the latest standards”.

Catalyst competes with long-established engines, namely Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PT6 and Honeywell’s TPE331.

Beechcraft parent Textron Aviation has delayed certification of the 4-11-passenger Denali several times in recent years due to slower-than-expected progress with Catalyst’s certification. GE Aerospace has attributed the delays to new, more-stringent certification requirements.

Catalyst’s certification clears a major hurdle to regulatory approval of Denali.

Textron Aviation did not immediately respond to a request for an updated Denali approval timeline but the company has said it expects to have the aircraft certificated this year.