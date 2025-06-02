Embraer has established a fully owned subsidiary in India, as the company seeks more involvement in the country’ evolving aerospace sector.

The unit will be based in New Delhi and is aimed at boosting the company’s profile in defence, commercial aviation, business aviation, and services, says Embraer.

“India is a key market for Embraer, and this expansion demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the country,” says Embraer chief executive Francisco Gomes Neto.

The company sees particular potential for its C-390 tactical transport in India under the country’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme.

In February 2024, the company entered a memorandum of understanding with Mahindra Defence Systems to explore the MTA opportunity.

The Indian military also operates the Legacy 600 business jet in the VIP role, and the ERJ-145 is the basis of the Indian air force’s ‘Netra’ airborne early warning & control aircraft.