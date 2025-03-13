A prototype of the Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Tejas Light Combat Aircraft Mk1 has successfully launched a locally developed air-to-air missile.

The test of the Astra beyond visual range air-to-air weapon was conducted on 12 March off the east coast near the resort town of Chandipur, according to India’s defence ministry.

The missile, designed to engage targets over 54nm (100km) away, scored a direct hit on a flying target.

The weapon is already in service with India’s air force, carried by the Sukhoi Su-30MKI.

The Indian air force has about 40 Tejas Mk1 fighters and is awaiting deliveries of the improved Mk1A version later this year.

HAL has confirmed orders for 83 Mk1As and anticipates orders for an additional 97 examples.