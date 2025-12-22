French investigators have indicated that an absent ILS signal for a Paris Orly runway preceded a Volotea Airbus A319’s aborting its approach after triggering a low-altitude warning.

The aircraft had been operating a domestic service from Rodez to Orly on 4 December.

Provisional findings from investigation authority BEA state that, during the opening of runway 25, air traffic controllers “did not activate” the ILS signal.

The A319 was cleared to conduct an ILS approach.

Meteorological data for Orly at the time of the occurrence – around 07:30, about an hour before sunrise – indicates low overcast cloud at 800ft, with light rain in the vicinity, although good visibility at the airport.

BEA says the A319 crew aligned with the centreline and initiated final descent, but states that a minimum safe-altitude warning was triggered.

“The controller informed the crew, who responded that they had aborted the approach,” it adds.

BEA’s information is preliminary, and the full circumstances of the event have yet to be confirmed. The inquiry identifies the A319 involved as EC-MTD, which returned to land on runway 25 following the go-around.