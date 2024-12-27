US investigators have determined that a ramp agent experienced cognitive impairment before a fatal engine-ingestion accident at Montgomery, adding that she suffered from multiple sclerosis and had used a cannabis product before her shift.

The inquiry says “multiple cues” had indicated the left engine of an Envoy Air Embraer 175 was still running as it parked at the regional airport’s gate 4, having arrived from Dallas on 31 December 2022.

These included the jet’s red beacons, the noise of the engine – discernible even through ear protection – and the fact that the agent had encountered jet blast while placing a safety cone near the aft fuselage.

But the agent’s actions, says the National Transportation Safety Board, including her decision to walk in front of the engine, were “not consistent” with those expected, especially given her training and a briefing held just before the aircraft arrived.

“The accident ramp agent’s records showed no previous instances in which she was within the engine ingestion zone while an engine was operating,” it states.

Investigators analysed medical data as part of the effort to understand the agent’s actions. This analysis found that she suffered relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis which, it says, can “adversely affect cognition”.

“Although no cognitive impairment was documented at the ramp agent’s most recent neurology visits, she had a substantial risk of such impairment because of her condition,” says the inquiry, although it adds that it could not determine whether she experienced a multiple sclerosis “flare” at the time of the accident.

Toxicology tests also found evidence that the agent had used a cannabis product “at some point before her work shift”. The inquiry points out that, while cannabis is smoked recreationally, some individuals use it to treat multiple sclerosis symptoms – although it can worsen cognitive impairment in such cases.

It adds that Piedmont Airlines, the ramp-handling company, had a drug and alcohol policy that prohibited employees from reporting to work if their condition impaired performance.

Although the agent’s behaviour demonstrated that her judgement was deficient, investigators could not determine the extent to which the various cognitive risk factors – including illness and cannabis use – contributed to this situation.

The inquiry also notes that the agent was being treated for diabetes and that possible blood-sugar effects, such as fatigue or diminished concentration, could not be ruled out.

Investigators state that ramp personnel positions are not considered “safety sensitive” by the US Department of Transportation. If they were, says the inquiry, the ramp agent would have been subject to federally-required drug testing, and cannabis use might have been detected prior to the accident.