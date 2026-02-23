Canadian investigators have disclosed that at Pilatus PC-12 sustained propeller blade damage after a hard landing and go-around in Ontario.

The Wasaya Airways aircraft had been conducting a service from Bearskin Lake to Muskrat Dam on 16 February.

According to the Transportation Safety Board, the aircraft touched down hard on runway 05 and became airborne before touching down hard a second time.

The crew then aborted the landing and initiated a go-around, returning to land on the same runway.

After the aircraft taxied to the apron the passengers disembarked.

None of the eight occupants was injured. But an inspection by the crew revealed damage to the propeller blade tips, the safety board says.

It adds that the aircraft – which it identifies as C-GFLA – was grounded pending evaluation and repair by the operator’s maintenance personnel.

Wasaya operates a mixed fleet which also includes ATRs, De Havilland Dash 8s, Beech 1900Ds and Cessna 208s.