Canadian investigators have disclosed that a WestJet Boeing 737-700 rejected take-off at high speed after the first officer’s seat unlatched and fully shifted backwards.

The first officer had been the flying pilot at the time of the 26 January departure to Calgary from Comox, on Vancouver Island.

According to the Transportation Safety Board, control of the aircraft was transferred to the captain, who aborted the take-off at around 120kt and brought the 737 to a halt.

Comox’s main runway has a length of 10,000ft.

“The crew requested an aircraft and brake inspection by aircraft rescue and firefighting services,” says the safety board in a bulletin.

After the inspection the aircraft – registered C-FWSV – returned to the gate under its own power and passengers disembarked. None of the 64 occupants was injured and the aircraft was undamaged.

Inspection of the first officer’s seat found “excessive play” in a seat control handle, says the safety board, which resulted in “difficulty” engaging seat-locking pins. The seat was removed and replaced.