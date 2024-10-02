TTTech

TTTech Aerospace provides deterministic embedded network and platform solutions for aviation and space applications. Its products have already completed over two billion flight hours in Level A safety-critical applications like fly-by-wire, power systems, avionics, engine controls, and environmental control systems and covered distances of more than two million kilometers in deep space.

Proven, mature solutions help customers in the aviation and space industries to develop integrated, modular, and scalable deterministic network platforms that increase safety, fault tolerance, and availability. In addition, integrated solutions reduce size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C), allowing for easier handling of equipment and lowering total lifecycle costs.

TTTech Aerospace is part of TTTech, a globally oriented high-tech company, founded and headquartered in Vienna, Austria, with a local presence on the US market. TTTech is the innovator of Deterministic Ethernet and a driving force behind the IEEE TSN and the SAE AS6802 Time-Triggered Ethernet standards. TTTech North America Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA, and has another office in Houston, TX.