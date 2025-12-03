News on 28 November that regulators grounded, however briefly, thousands of the world’s most-popular airliners sent shockwaves through an industry already reeling from years of supply chain and production problems.

It also served to highlighted another consequence of the Airbus-Boeing duopoly: the degree to which problems affecting one aircraft type can cause global disruptions on an unprecedented scale.

Last week’s emergency airworthiness directive from EASA, quickly mirrored by the FAA, targeted A320-family jets – some 6,000 of them.

EASA ordered the aircraft grounded until airlines replaced a newly introduced “L104”software for the elevator aileron computer with a prior “L103+” version.

Airbus introduced the L104 software as a safety measure intended to provide better flight-envelop protections. Turns out it was not ready for prime time, being vulnerable to data corruption, apparently from solar radiation – an issue Airbus discovered after a JetBlue Airways A320 experienced an inflight upset on 30 October.

Mercifully, the grounding was far less disruptive than might have been expected, thanks to a quick software fix. Some airlines were seemingly ahead of the game, having coordinated with Airbus about the issue prior to it becoming widely known.

Within hours of EASA’s order – and even prior to the FAA’s – American Airlines said it had completed software downgrades to 59 of 209 affected Airbus jets. Its work mostly wrapped up the next day. United Airlines said just six of its jets were affected.

Not all airlines got off so easy. On 2 December, Abra Group CEO Adrian Neuhauser said subsidiary Avianca still had two dozen A320-family jets down, causing “very significant” impacts.

Still, the speed by which the grounding cleared up proved remarkable. By 1 December, Airbus said only 100 of some 6,000 affected jets still needed work.

The industry can a sign of relief this time.

But the outcome could have been much different.

Imagine, for a moment, the global chaos that would ensue if a technical issue grounded all those 6,000 A320-family – or indeed the entire 9,500-strong global A320-family fleet – for weeks or months. Imagine if Boeing’s entire 737 line, including the Max and NGs, were ordered grounded.

Global travel would constrict. Airfares would soar, as would demand for other aircraft types. How many people would lose their jobs? How many airlines would go out of business? To what degree would the global economy be affected?

Airlines have long bemoaned the Airbus-Boeing duopoly, wishing a third competitor would arise to provide fresh competition. Last week’s events provide another reminder of why a third competitor might be a good idea.

Perhaps Embraer is listening.