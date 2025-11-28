Airbus has disclosed that safety regulators are preparing an emergency directive after flight-control data on A320-family jets was found to be vulnerable to high levels of solar radiation.

The airframer says the determination follows analysis of a recent event involving the single-aisle type.

Airbus has not identified the operator involved or other details of the occurrence.

But it states that the analysis revealed that “intense” solar radiation “may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls”.

It adds that a “significant number” of in-service A320-family jets could be affected.

“Airbus has worked proactively with the aviation authorities to request immediate precautionary action from operators,” the airframer adds.

It says operators are being alerted regarding the need to implement software or hardware protection to “ensure the fleet is safe to fly”.

These measures will also feature in an emergency airworthiness directive from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

“Airbus acknowledges these recommendations will lead to operational disruptions to passengers and customers,” says the airframer.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will work closely with operators, while keeping safety as our number one and overriding priority.