UK airframer Britten-Norman plans to accelerate production of its Islander utility aircraft, after receiving a fresh funding boost from a Northern Ireland-based investor.

On 14 October, the company announced that it had completed a second funding round, “securing significant capital from Beechlands Enterprises”.

“The investment will accelerate production of the iconic Islander aircraft and transform aftermarket business,” it says.

“Britten-Norman will scale manufacturing operations in the UK up to eight aircraft per year in phase one,” it says. It expects around 80% of its output to be piston-engined Islanders, with the remainder being turboprop-powered examples.

As part of its recovery plan, the company intends to make investments in “advanced manufacturing tools and machinery”, with this to boost its in-house component production capabilities.

“These upgrades will help reduce lead times, increase output, and improve overall cost and efficiency,” it says.

“This welcome investment from Beechlands will enable Britten-Norman to complete its aircraft manufacturing repatriation programme, with the first aircraft destined for the Falkland Islands,” says Britten-Norman chief executive William Hynett.

The company earlier this decade ended a long-running production relationship with Romanian partner Romaero. It moved assembly jigs and manufacturing parts to its Bembridge site on the Isle of Wight, opening a new line in September 2023.

Hynett says the airframer’s increased focus on international aftermarket operations will also help to ensure its “long-term position as the manufacturer of choice for reliable, high-intensity, low-cost, short-field, sub-regional air transportation”.

“We are delighted to invest in Britten-Norman,” says Beechlands director Alison Rankin Frost. “Great people, great product and, now we have provided more capital, great prospects,” she adds.

Neither party has disclosed the value of the new investment agreement.

Private equity firm 4D Capital Partners in March 2024 acquired the business and assets of five companies within the B-N Group, including its aircraft production and support units.