Cebu Pacific has extended its pilot training services agreements with CAE covering Airbus A320 and ATR 72 aircraft.

Signed at the Singapore air show, the deal sees A320 pilot training extended until 2037, while CAE does not disclose the revised duration of the ATR element.

The Philippines low-cost carrier operates a fleet of A320-family narrowbodies, including A321neos, A321ceos and A320ceos.

Cebu Pacific entered a partnership with CAE over 10 years ago, and the pair jointly established a training centre in Clark in 2011.

Cebu’s operating chief Javier Massot says: “As we continue to expand our fleet and network, it is critical that we invest in world-class pilot training to support a strong and sustainable pipeline of aviation professionals.”