Brazilian airframer Embraer delivered 78 commercial aircraft over the course of last year, edging into the lower end of its forecast.

But it managed to achieve 155 executive jet deliveries, almost exceeding its guidance for the sector.

Embraer handed over 38 E195-E2s and six E190-E2s, fewer than the previous year, but E175 deliveries were stronger at 34 aircraft compared with the prior 26.

More than 40% of its commercial aircraft deliveries, a total of 32, were conducted in the fourth quarter.

The company had forecast 77-85 commercial and 145-155 executive aircraft deliveries over the full year.

Embraer points out that its overall fourth-quarter deliveries of 91 aircraft – as well as those for the commercial sector – exceeded both its third-quarter figure for last year, and the fourth-quarter figure in 2024.

Alongside the civil models the company handed over a total of three KC-390 military transports and eight A-29 Super Tucanos.