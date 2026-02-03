Mongolian operator Hunnu Air is looking at growth opportunities in Southeast Asia, India and Central Asia, spurred by its recent fleet modernisation efforts.

The privately-owned carrier will commence flights to Tashkent in Uzkekistan this year and is looking at launching scheduled flights to Indian capital Delhi, and points in Vietnam and the Philippines, says airline commercial head Turbold Tserenkhuu.

Tserenkhuu spoke to FlightGlobal at the Singapore air show, where a Hunnu Embraer E195-E2 – the airline’s newest jet – is on the static display.

Hunnu took delivery of its first E2 in May 2025, becoming one of the region’s newest operators of the type. The airline, which also operates a pair of Embarer 190s, now has two E195-E2s in service, both of which are configured to seat 136 passengers in a two-class layout.

Tserenkhuu touts the “incredible fuel efficiency and range” of the new jets, which allows it to conduct flights of 6h or more.

In fact, Hunnu recently operated one of the E2’s longest nonstop flights, a charter service between Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia and Phu Quoc in Vietnam that lasted 6h 30m.

The E2s are also operating routes into China – including to Beijing’s Daxing airport and Sanya in the south – its largest current market.

Tserenkhuu points out Mongolia’s “geographical advantage” of being situated between China and Russia, as well as between central and east Asia.

This, in turn, allows Hunnu to slowly build up a transit network between the two regions, providing more sustainable travel demand through the year. Tserenkhuu estimates transit traffic to make up a small proportion of total traffic but is hopeful this will increase in the longer term.

Hunnu began operations in the early 2010s flying between Mongolia to major hubs in Asia with a small fleet of Airbus narrowbodies. But the carrier changed its business model in 2015, to instead focus on regional and short-haul operations.

Tserenkhuu also reveals that Hunnu will consider larger narrowbody jets – including Airbus narrowbodies – in the long term, as it looks at network opportunity in the Middle East.