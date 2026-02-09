Embraer aims to give India a bigger role in its global supply chain, with continued discussions with local companies.

Senior executives from the Brazilian airframer recently completed a visit to the South Asian nation with a focus on commercial and defence aerospace.

“We reaffirm our strong commitment to collaborating with India’s aerospace industry. Our focus is on advancing joint initiatives in defence and civil aviation, contributing to technological innovation, operational excellence, and long-term strategic partnerships,” says Roberto Chaves, who heads Embraer’s supply chain.

“India is a key partner in shaping the future of aerospace, and we are dedicated to building sustainable cooperation that supports both the domestic industrial base and global initiatives.”

The company has looked at several potential suppliers in the country in areas such as aerostructures, machining, metal forming, composites, and wiring, as well as hardware and software development.

Chaves’s remarks follow a late-January memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Embraer and India’s Adani Defense & Aerospace, which is aimed at developing an “integrated regional transport aircraft ecosystem in India”.

That agreement focuses on manufacturing, supply chain, after market services, and pilot training. Another objective is a local assembly line in India under the auspices of India’s efforts to boost local production and improve regional connectivity.

Embraer says that nearly 50 of its aircraft operate in India, including Legacy 600 private jets, the Indian air force’s ERJ-145-based Netra airborne early warning and control aircraft, as well as Star Air’s ERJ-145s and E175s.

In 2025, the company set up a fully owned subsidiary in India, where it is also pitching the C-390 tactical transport for India’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme.

In February 2024, it signed a MoU with Mahindra Defense Systems related to the MTA opportunity.