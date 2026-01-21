Canadian start-up Horizon Aircraft has tweaked the design of its Cavorite X7 vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) platform to boost performance, modifying the arrangement of the electric ducted fans in the canards and reprofiling the canards and tail.

Previous iterations of the hybrid-electric Cavorite X7 used an array of 14 lift fans – 10 in the wing and two smaller units in each canard.

But Horizon’s revised layout sees the four smaller canard fans replaced with a pair of the wing-sized units.

This, says the developer, is aimed at “improving manufacturing efficiency, increasing performance, and simplifying maintenance”.

In addition, the canards and vertical tails have been reprofiled to lower drag, improving cruise efficiency and enhancing stability. The cabin has also been extended and its windows redesigned to improve passenger experience.

The changes will be incorporated in the company’s first full-scale prorotype that is expected to be complete by year-end.

“These technical updates are a result of our world-class engineering team’s ability to effectively enhance the performance of our aircraft,” says chief executive Brandon Robinson.

“We remain committed to building one of the safest, toughest, and most performant modern VTOL aircraft, and these updates further advance that mission.”

The Cavorite X7 will be capable of flying up to 430nm (800km) at a speed of 250kt (450km/h), carrying six passengers plus one pilot or a 680kg (1,500lb) cargo load. Horizon sees the aircraft as suitable for civil and military applications.

Certification and service entry are targeted by the end of the decade.