Polish flag-carrier LOT put its first Boeing 737 Max 8 with a revamped interior into service on 2 January.

The cabin was designed by UK specialist agency Tangerine, and the carrier says its colour scheme – deep blue and copper – has been inspired by Poland’s “natural landscapes” including the Tatra mountains and the rising sun.

It features seats from Recaro, which have been locally manufactured, and ergonomic considerations including adjustable headrests, USB-C ports, and mobile device holders.

“The design continues the visual language already familiar from LOT’s redesigned business lounges, introduced to passengers last year,” says the airline.

Director of product development and customer experience Izabela Leszczynska says the interior is intended to create an “atmosphere of tranquillity”.

LOT has previously stated that its newly-ordered Airbus A220 fleet will have an interior consistent with that on the Max jets.