Safran is to sell its 50% stake in Mexican cabin interiors joint venture EZAir to partner Embraer for an undiclosed figure.

Disclosing the transaction, Safran says the deal includes its share of the manufacturing operation in Chihuahua, plus associated aftermarket activities, and other engineering and production work in Brazil.

Those parts of Safran Cabin Brazil related to the Brazilian airframer will transfer to Embraer, while the remaining engineering services will stay under the control of the French firm.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Originally established by Zodiac Aerospace prior to its 2018 acquisition by Safran, EZAir provides complete interiors for Embraer’s E1- and E2-series E-Jet regional aircraft, including luggage cabins, galleys, toilets, floor panels and sidewalls. It employs 1,100 peope at the Chihuahua site.