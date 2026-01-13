Lessor Aviation Capital Group (ACG) has placed a fresh order for 50 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, adding to its existing commitments.

The deal, disclosed on 13 January, comprises 25 Max 8s and 25 of the larger Max 10, bringing ACG’s orderbook for the latter, which has yet to be certificated, to 50 examples, making it the largest leasing customer for the variant.

Neither Boeing nor ACG revealed the financial value of the order. The delivery timeline for the new jets has not been disclosed, but ACG says it has 737 Max “delivery positions from 2026 to 2033”.

ACG’s orderbook for 737 Max now stands at 121 jets. The lessor, which has is headquartered in California but owned by financial firm Tokyo Century, is a repeat customer for the Boeing narrowbody, having placed orders for 35 examples in July 2024 and 13 in September 2023.

Thomas Baker, chief executive of ACG, says the latest order top-up “supports a key pillar of our growth strategy” and “enhances the strategic value of ACG’s orderbook”.

ACG’s portfolio predominantly comprises narrowbody jets from Boeing and Airbus, including 737 Max 8s and 9s, 737NGs, Airbus A220s and A320-family jets.