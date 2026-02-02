Comac is back at the Singapore air show, with the Chinese airframer making its second appearance at the event against the backdrop of its growing presence among Southeast Asian carriers.

The Shanghai-headquartered airframer has brought three of its aircraft to the show, comprising two C919 narrowbodies – one of which is taking part in the daily flying display – alongside a single C909 regional jet, operated by Indonesian customer TransNusa.

Comac’s return to Singapore comes as it seeks new customers beyond its home market, which accounts for the majority of commitments for the C919 and C909 programmes.

The airframer has also indicated its intention to gain European certification for the C919, with media reports in early 2026 suggesting that flight testing by European Union Aviation Safety Agency pilots is already under way.

But the airframer has already begun carving out a presence in Southeast Asia. The C909 is flown by three operators in the region: Vietjet, Lao Airlines, and TransNusa.

Vietjet operates the C909 to Con Dao airport, whose short runway is unable to handle larger narrowbody jets. Similarly, Lao Airlines also deploys the C909 on domestic flights to Savannakhet airport, which also has a short runway.