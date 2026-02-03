Comac has disclosed orders for up to six C909s equipped for fire-fighting from Chinese firm Shanxi Victory General Aviation.

The deal, announced on 3 February, comprises firm orders for three and options for another three. Comac does not disclose the value of the order, which is its first at this year’s Singapore Airshow.

Shanxi Victory’s order comes more than a month after the C909 fire-fighting variant clinched Chinese certification.

The aircraft features a water tank that can hold up to 10t of water, in addition to extinguishing agents and fire bags. The aircraft is also equipped with 19 seats for medical emergency evacuation needs.

Shanxi Victory operates a fleet of 17 aircraft, comprising a mix of helicopters, business jets and general aviation aircraft. The deal is the first time the privately-owned company has committed to Comac aircraft.

The company has a wide range of businesses, including emergency rescue, fire-fighting, aerial sightseeing and photography, as well as pilot training.