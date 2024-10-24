Boeing’s largest labour union has rejected again a revised contract proposal that promised a larger wage increase over a four-year period.

The International Association of Machinists (IAM) on 23 October voted by 64% to reject the new contract, continuing a long-drawn strike that has halted production on several key Boeing aircraft programmes.

After the votes were tallied, the union issued a statement saying: “The elected negotiating committee of workers did not recommend for or against this particular proposal. After 10 years of sacrifices, we still have ground to make up, and we’re hopeful to do so by resuming negotiations promptly.”

The latest contract offers a 35% pay increase over a four-year period – the highest offer from Boeing yet. It falls short of the 40% increase the union has demanded.

The deal would also provide workers with payments of $7,000 each upon ratification, and Boeing has agreed to reinstate its “Aerospace Machinists Performance Program”, a scheme under which workers earn payouts based on quality, safety and productivity metrics.

Additionally, Boeing would make one-time contributions of $5,000 to workers’ 401(K) retirement plans, and Boeing would increase ongoing contributions to those plans.

Their rejection of Boeing’s newest contract means the strike now stretches into its sixth week.

On 13 September, the machinists walked off the job, after rejecting a previous proposed contract, which offered a 25% wage increase over four years.

Boeing came back on 23 September with a new offer for a 30% pay bump, but the union did not present that deal to members for a vote.

The strike is a blow to a beleaguered Boeing, which has had to stop aircraft production in the Seattle region, including production of 737s, 767s and 777s.

It is also costing Boeing dearly: analysts estimate the strike is costing the airframer $1.5-3.0 billion monthly.

Boeing posted a $4 billion loss from operations in its commercial aircraft division, and a 5% slip in revenues, for the quarter ended 30 September.

The airframer on 12 October also announced it was cutting its workforce by 10%, or about 17,000 jobs, and delaying its 777X programme, as part of wider plans to restructure its business around “core” products and keep afloat.

Boeing declined to comment on the matter, in response to FlightGlobal’s queries.