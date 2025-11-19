Azerbaijani carrier Silk Way West has doubled its commitment to the Airbus A350 freighter, with an order for two additional aircraft.

Silk Way West had ordered two of the cargo type in 2022 and placed options for another pair.

The airline, based in Baku, has signed a firm contract for the extra aircraft, says Airbus, disclosing the deal at the Dubai air show.

“This order, bringing our total commitment to four aircraft, marks a major milestone in our company’s growth and reflects our confidence in the future of sustainable air freight,” says Silk Way West president Wolfgang Meier.

The aircraft, with a payload capability of 111t, is exclusively powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.

Airbus says the repeat order is a “great vote of confidence” in the A350F, the first example of which is undergoing final assembly in Toulouse.

Silk Way has also previously committed to taking the Boeing 777-8F as well as 777Fs for its fleet modernisation.