British Airways and Iberia parent company IAG’s chief financial officer, Nicholas Cadbury, is to step down from his post this year.

IAG has named Jose Antonio Barrionuevo – the chief financial and transformation officer at BA – as his successor.

Cadbury, who joined IAG in early 2022, will leave in June.

“Under his leadership, IAG has built back its balance sheet and profitability, improved shareholder returns, positioning for long-term sustainable growth,” says IAG chief Luis Gallego.

Cadbury says that he is moving to “seek new and varied challenges” outside of the group.

Barrionuevo has held his current position at BA since July 2023, having joined IAG as Iberia’s director of strategy and transformation a decade earlier. He has also served as Iberia’s chief financial officer.