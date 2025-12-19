Spanish airports operator Aena is reinforcing its UK presence by taking a majority share in a holding company that has large stakes in Leeds Bradford and Newcastle airports.

Aena is purchasing a 51% share of the holding company with the remaining 49% held by InfraBridge.

The holding company wholly owns Leeds Bradford and has a 49% share of Newcastle airport. Seven local councils collectively hold the balance in Newcastle.

Aena says it will acquire its interest in the two northern England airports – which handled a combined total of 9.5 million passengers last year – for £270 million ($361 million).

It expects the transaction to close in the second quarter of next year.

InfraBridge is the owner of a 49% stake in London Luton airport in which Aena already has a 51% share.

Aena chief Maurici Lucena says the deal is a “significant step” for the company, adding that it is seeking to “selectively grow” in areas where it already has a presence, “to create value for public and private shareholders”.

Leeds Bradford and Newcastle are key bases for UK budget leisure carrier Jet2.