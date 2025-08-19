Air Baltic has named former SAS and Finnair finance head Erno Hilden as its new chief executive, succeeding Martin Gauss.

Gauss stepped down earlier this year, after a no-confidence vote, and Air Baltic has since been overseen by acting chief Pauls Calitis.

Air Baltic says Hilden will take up the top position from 1 December.

“It is a privilege to take on this responsibility,” Hilden states. “My focus will be on ensuring continuity, supporting the executive board, and working together with the team to maintain operational stability and contribute to the company’s long-term objectives.”

He was recruited to SAS as chief financial officer in early 2022, just a couple of months before the Scandinavian carrier filed for US Chapter 11 restructuring.

Hilden played a key role in supporting SAS through the transformation, following which it emerged with strong ties to the Air France-KLM Group.

Air Baltic supervisory board chair Andrejs Martinovs says Hilden will provide “important expertise” through his “strong background in aviation and finance”.

Interim chief Calitis will return to his previous role as chief operating officer once Hilden is in place.