Air Belgium is awaiting details on potential bids for the carrier, after extending a deadline for submission of proposals.

The revised deadline will expire on 15 November.

Air Belgium says the extension of the bidding period is intended to “ensure solid and binding offers”.

It adds that it “reflects the serious interest of potential buyers” in view of the “complexity” of the aviation sector.

Once the bids have been received, a commercial court hearing is set to take place on 5 December to validate a report from the overseeing practitioner, Bernard Vanham.

Air Belgium, an Airbus A330 operator, has been heavily loss-making and last year axed its scheduled passenger business, in favour of focusing on charter and wet-lease activity.

It opted for judicial restructuring and emerged from this process in September, claiming that it was showing signs of improved profitability.

But its future has remained uncertain and the company has been in discussions with several potential investors in order to address cash-flow pressures.